LSU softball looks to maintain momentum of series victory in road game against McNeese State

After winning its Southeastern Conference road series over the weekend, the No. 15 LSU softball team continues its road swing when it travels to McNeese State for a 6:30 p.m. game Tuesday.

The game will be broadcast by Cox Sports Television and can be heard on 107.3 FM in Baton Rouge.

LSU (24-13) swept a doubleheader (4-2, 12-5) Sunday to take its SEC series with No. 19 Missouri. In the final game, the Tigers, which trailed 5-1, exploded for 10 runs over the last four innings with 18 hits including back-to-back home runs by second baseman Taylor Tidwell and shortstop Taylor Pleasants in the seventh inning.

Sophomore pitcher Ali Kilponen picked up the win in both games of the doubleheader, going the distance in game one, striking out eight, and coming in after just a third of an inning in game two to pitch 6.2 innings with seven more strikeouts. Kilponen allowed just seven hits in 13.2 innings to pick up her tenth win in 14 decisions.

Senior center fielder Aliyah Andrews also had a big day at Missouri Sunday going 3-of-4 in the first game and 4-of-5 in the second contest.

The Tigers opened the season Feb. 11 at home with a 8-0 run-rule victory over the Cowgirls.

McNeese (19-21) is 9-6 in Southland Conference play after a series win over Southeastern Louisiana.

LSU started strong early in that game when Pleasants and Amanda Doyle had back-to-back home runs. Georgia Clark added a single to right center which was followed by two walks and a hit batter to push her across the plate for a 3-0 first-inning lead.

The Tigers are on the road for the rest of the month of April, traveling to North Carolina State for a three-game non-conference on Friday and Saturday. Those games will be streamed on the ACCNX video service. All three games will also be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network.