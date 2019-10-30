LSU soccer parlays red-hot start into program milestone with No. 7 ranking

With six straight wins to start the season LSU’s soccer team moved up 10 spots to No. 7 in the United Soccer Coaches Top 25 Poll in the latest rankings that were released Tuesday.

The No. 7 ranking is the highest ranking in school history; the previous best ranking was No. 10 back in 2009. The Tigers are also the highest ranked team in the Southeastern Conference.

LSU’s offensive attack has been spread out aplenty as 11 players have combined to score those 21 goals. In net, Mollee Swift has only allowed three goals in in 476 minutes of playing time for a GAA of 0.57.

LSU, which visits UL-Lafayette Thursday at 7 p.m., has been on an absolute tear thus far into the season with three ranked wins. They’ve beaten No. 15 USF, No. 19 UCF, and No. 21 Arizona State, all three of which came on the road, and have additional wins versus Southern Miss, Sam Houston, and Arizona. The Tigers are outscoring their opponents 21 to 4 through the first six games of the regular season as well.