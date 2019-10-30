LSU soccer hosts Sam Houston State Sunday afternoon

LSU’s soccer team hopes to keep building the momentum that started in last fall’s SEC tournament, continued in spring and showed up so far this season as the Tigers (1-0) host Sam Houston State (0-1) Sunday at 1 p.m at the soccer stadium.

In its season opener Thursday night, LSU cashed in a late corner kick opportunity in the 85th minute of play when Wasila Diwura-Soale put a loose ball inside the six into the back of the net for a 2-1 win over Southern Mississippi.

The Tigers are 9-1-2 since they won a pair of games in last season’s SEC tournament after they started the 2020-21 season 0-6-2.

Sunday’s meeting between the Tigers and the Bearkats will be the second game in series history between the two programs. LSU won the lone contest between the two schools back in 2006 with a 6-0 win at home. Sam Houston comes to Baton Rouge with a record of 0-1-0 after losing to Rice on Thursday night by a score of 4-0.

Admission is free and the LSU soccer program will host a free clinic for kids aged 12 and under after Sunday’s match. Please visit lsusports.net to register for the free camp.