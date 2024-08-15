LSU sells out season tickets for the 100th season in Tiger Stadium

LSU’s 100th year of football in Tiger Stadium has already reached a milestone as the school announced a sellout of season tickets with 71,250 being sold for 2024.

The 71,250 season tickets sold this year are the most for LSU since 2017. It also ranks as one of the highest totals in school history. LSU has sold 70,000 or more season tickets six times with the school record of 74,350 set in 2014. LSU’s current season ticket capacity of 71,250 is due to an increase in individual game ticket options being offered so that more fans can experience Tiger Stadium.

LSU celebrates its 100th year of Tiger Stadium in 2024 with a season-long celebration in Death Valley. Tiger Stadium will feature new LED lights, a new sound system, as well as a bigger and better video board in the north endzone and two new screens in the corners of the south endzone.

Some of the highlights of the 2024 home schedule include Ole Miss on Oct. 15 when LSU will officially celebrate the 100th year of Tiger Stadium; Alabama on Nov. 9 for what has become one of the most anticipated games in college football each year; and SEC newcomer Oklahoma making its first visit to Death Valley on Nov. 30.

LSU is still offering single-game tickets for home games against Nicholls, UCLA, South Alabama, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt, and Oklahoma. Single-game tickets and ticket packages other than season tickets can be purchased at www.LSUtix.net.

LSU opens its third season under head coach Brian Kelly on Sunday, Sept. 1 when the 12th-ranked Tigers face No. 23 USC in Las Vegas. LSU opens its home schedule on Sept. 7 when the Tigers welcome Nicholls to Tiger Stadium.