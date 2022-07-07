LSU recruiting strikes it rich in Las Vegas with commitment from four-star cornerback Jeremiah Hughes

LSU football added another four-star prospect from another state to its Class of 2023 haul.

Cornerback Jeremiah Hughes of Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas, Nevada committed to LSU during a live broadcast over Arkansas, Washington and Utah. The Tigers rank as high as No. 10 nationally according to On3Sports in the team rankings and No. 13 by 247Sports.

“It’s DBU,” said Hughes, whose main recruiter at LSU is cornerbacks coach Robert Steeples. “It’s the biggest stage you want to play on. If you’re a guy, that’s where you go to play. You go against the best players every week. Every practice is just how to get better how to make that transition span.”



The 6-foot-1, 175-pound Hughes made his official visit June 21 to LSU and became the 12th member in its current recruiting class. With more of a national reach thus far, the Tigers added their eighth player from a different state outside Louisiana and with Hughes, have three cornerbacks to go along with Daylen Austin of Long Beach, California and Ashton Stamps of Archbishop Rummel in New Orleans.

“It was amazing to see LSU is not just all-around football, they make you better men, they make you better students all the way around,” Hughes said of his official visit to LSU. “It’s just LSU is just like perfect, perfect opportunity for a kid who wants to be able to like succeed in life is the easiest exit.”



Hughes, a native of Arkansas, is a consensus Top 100 player at his position with 247Sports making him the highest rated cornerback at No. 53 and No. 5 prospect in Nevada. LSU offered a scholarship on Feb. 27 and hosted Hughes for an unofficial visit April 2 before his next-to-last official visit June 21. He also made official visits to Washington (May 13), Arkansas (June 17) and Utah (June 24).

Bishop Gorman (12-1) won its 11th state title in 13 years with a dominating 56-7 win over McQueen in the Class 5A state championship Nov. 18. Hughes was credited with two tackles in the final and 13 for the season in 10 games.

“They were just excited for me to be a part of the program because they liked the type of player I am,” Hughes said of LSU head coach Brian Kelly’s reaction to his commitment. “They also like the type of person and I feel like that’s just the best. That’s the most important part, to be able to build that relationship with coach Kelly, coach Steeples and (LSU Defensive Coordinator) coach (Matt) House. All the coaches.”