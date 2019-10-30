LSU ranked No. 16 in Associated Press preseason poll

LSU is ranked No. 16 in the preseason Associated Press poll released Monday.

LSU will start the season ranked in the Top 25 of both major polls. Last week, the USA Today Coaches Poll ranked the Tigers No. 13. The Tigers open the season against UCLA on Sept. 4 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

It’s the 21st consecutive season the Tigers start the year ranked in the Top 25, a streak that dates back to 2001.

LSU is one of five Southeastern Conference teams in the AP preseason Top 25, joining No. 1 Alabama, No. 5 Georgia, No. 6 Texas A&M, and No. 13 Florida. The Tigers host both Texas A&M and Florida in Tiger Stadium this year.

2021 AP Preseason Top 25

Team, number of votes, first-place votes in parenthesis, ranking at the end of the 2020 season

1, Alabama, 1,548 (47), 1

2, Oklahoma, 1,462 (6), 6

3, Clemson, 1,447 (6), 3

4, Ohio State, 1,393 (1), 2

5, Georgia, 1,364 (3), 7

6, Texas A&M, 1,223, 4

7, Iowa State, 1,160, 9

8, Cincinnati, 1,014, 8

9, Notre Dame, 1,009, 5

10, North Carolina, 999, 18

11, Oregon, 968, NR

12, Wisconsin, 743, NR

13, Florida, 728, 13

14, Miami (Fla.), 663, 22

15, USC, 660, 21

16, LSU, 631, NR

17, Indiana, 549, 12

18, Iowa, 513, 16

19, Penn State, 456, NR

20, Washington, 449, NR

21, Texas, 350, 19

22, Coastal Carolina, 232, 14

23, Louisiana-Lafayette, 208, 15

24, Utah, 176, NR

25, Arizona State, 125, NR