LSU projected as SEC’s fourth best football team for 2021 season

Preseason football magazines and Las Vegas oddmakers seem to be in agreement about the 2021 LSU football season.

The Tigers, 5-5 a year ago in the COVID-19 shortened season coming off their 2019 unbeaten national championship run, are seen as the fourth best team in the SEC.

According to https://www.sportsbettingdime.com/college-football/conference-title-odds/, the Tigers have been given +1000 odds by DraftKings to win the SEC behind defending national champion Alabama at -143, Georgia at +275 and Texas A&M at +900.

Not counting LSU, the Tigers play six of the eight top SEC teams according to the odds.