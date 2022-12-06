LSU places four players on 2022 Coaches’ All-Southeastern Conference team

Junior defensive end BJ Ojulari headlined four players LSU named to the 2022 SEC Coaches’ All-SEC team, the league office announced on Tuesday.
Ojulari earned first team All-SEC honors, while a trio of Tigers – offensive tackle Will Campbell, linebacker Harold Perkins Jr., and defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo – were named to the second team.
LSU’s list of all-conference selections helped the Tigers to a 9-4 overall mark and the SEC Western Division Championship. The Tigers finished the league schedule with a 6-2 mark and became only the third team in conference history to advance to the SEC Championship Game a year after finishing last in its division.
Ojulari, a permanent team captain, led a Tiger defense that ranked among the best in the conference, racking up 58 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks. Ojulari was twice named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week in 2022.
Perkins, a true freshman from New Orleans, had one of the most impressive rookie seasons for any defender in school history, leading the Tigers in both sacks (6.5) and tackles for loss (11.5). He added 69 total tackles and 13 quarterback hurries.
Perkins was twice named SEC Defensive Player of the Week in 2022 – wining the award for his play in wins over Alabama and Arkansas.
Wingo, a sophomore defensive tackle in his first year at LSU after transferring from Missouri, started 12 games for the Tigers and recorded 44 tackles, 4.0 tackles for loss and a pair of sacks. He recovered two fumbles and forced another in becoming one of the most productive defensive linemen in the SEC.
Wingo earned SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week recognition for his performance in LSU’s 45-20 win over No. 7 Ole Miss.
Last year at Missouri, Wingo earned a spot on the Freshman All-SEC team.
Campbell, one of four true freshmen in the LSU starting lineup, started 12 games at left tackle for the Tigers in 2022. Campbell became the first true freshman in LSU history to start a season-opener at left tackle and he set the school record for starts by a true freshman offensive lineman with 12.
Campbell helped pave the way for an LSU rushing attack that averaged 181 yards per game, which included an LSU quarterback rushing record of 818 yards by Jayden Daniels. Daniels also set the LSU record for rushing TDs by a quarterback with 11.
2022 SEC FOOTBALL AWARDS
First Team All-SEC
Offense
QB – Hendon Hooker, Tennessee
RB – Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss
RB – Devon Achane, Texas A&M
WR – Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee
WR – Antwane Wells, South Carolina
TE – Brock Bowers, Georgia
OL – O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida
OL – Warren McClendon, Georgia
OL – Darnell Wright, Tennessee
OL – Emil Eikyor Jr., Alabama
C – Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas
AP – Devon Achane, Texas A&M
Defense
DL – Jalen Carter, Georgia
DL – Derick Hall, Auburn
DL – BJ Ojulari, LSU
DL – Byron Young, Tennessee
LB – Will Anderson Jr., Alabama
LB – Drew Sanders, Arkansas
LB – Henry To’oTo’o, Alabama
DB – Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State
DB – Chris Smith, Georgia
DB – Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
DB – Jordan Battle, Alabama
Special Teams
PK – Jack Podlesny, Georgia
P – Kai Kroeger, South Carolina
RS – Tulu Griffin, Mississippi State
KOS – Jake Bates, Arkansas*
KOS – Jack Podlesny, Georgia*
LS – Wesley Schelling, Vanderbilt
Second Team All-SEC
Offense
QB – Stetson Bennett, Georgia
RB – Raheim Sanders, Arkansas
RB – Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama
WR – Ladd McConkey, Georgia
WR – Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss*
WR – Dominic Lovett, Missouri*
TE – Darnell Washington, Georgia
OL – Nick Broeker, Ole Miss
OL – Javion Cohen, Alabama
OL – Tyler Steen, Alabama
OL – Jovaughn Gwyn, South Carolina*
OL – Will Campbell, LSU*
C – Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia
AP – Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama
Defense
DL – Isaiah McGuire, Missouri
DL – Mekhi Wingo, LSU
DL – Nazir Stackhouse, Georgia
DL – Tyrus Wheat, Mississippi State
LB – Harold Perkins Jr., LSU
LB – Bumper Pool, Arkansas
LB – Nathaniel Watson, Mississippi State
DB – Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M
DB – Kelee Ringo, Georgia
DB – Keidron Smith, Kentucky
DB – Dwight McGlothern, Arkansas
Special Teams
PK – Will Reichard, Alabama
P – Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M
RS – Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
KOS – Will Reichard, Alabama
LS – William Mote, Georgia*
LS – Hunter Rogers, South Carolina*
* Ties not broken
