LSU places four players on 2022 Coaches’ All-Southeastern Conference team

Junior defensive end BJ Ojulari headlined four players LSU named to the 2022 SEC Coaches’ All-SEC team, the league office announced on Tuesday.

Ojulari earned first team All-SEC honors, while a trio of Tigers – offensive tackle Will Campbell, linebacker Harold Perkins Jr., and defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo – were named to the second team.

LSU’s list of all-conference selections helped the Tigers to a 9-4 overall mark and the SEC Western Division Championship. The Tigers finished the league schedule with a 6-2 mark and became only the third team in conference history to advance to the SEC Championship Game a year after finishing last in its division.

Ojulari, a permanent team captain, led a Tiger defense that ranked among the best in the conference, racking up 58 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks. Ojulari was twice named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week in 2022.

Perkins, a true freshman from New Orleans, had one of the most impressive rookie seasons for any defender in school history, leading the Tigers in both sacks (6.5) and tackles for loss (11.5). He added 69 total tackles and 13 quarterback hurries.

Perkins was twice named SEC Defensive Player of the Week in 2022 – wining the award for his play in wins over Alabama and Arkansas.

Wingo, a sophomore defensive tackle in his first year at LSU after transferring from Missouri, started 12 games for the Tigers and recorded 44 tackles, 4.0 tackles for loss and a pair of sacks. He recovered two fumbles and forced another in becoming one of the most productive defensive linemen in the SEC.

Wingo earned SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week recognition for his performance in LSU’s 45-20 win over No. 7 Ole Miss.

Last year at Missouri, Wingo earned a spot on the Freshman All-SEC team.

Campbell, one of four true freshmen in the LSU starting lineup, started 12 games at left tackle for the Tigers in 2022. Campbell became the first true freshman in LSU history to start a season-opener at left tackle and he set the school record for starts by a true freshman offensive lineman with 12.

Campbell helped pave the way for an LSU rushing attack that averaged 181 yards per game, which included an LSU quarterback rushing record of 818 yards by Jayden Daniels. Daniels also set the LSU record for rushing TDs by a quarterback with 11.

2022 SEC FOOTBALL AWARDS

First Team All-SEC

Offense

QB – Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

RB – Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss

RB – Devon Achane, Texas A&M

WR – Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee

WR – Antwane Wells, South Carolina

TE – Brock Bowers, Georgia

OL – O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida

OL – Warren McClendon, Georgia

OL – Darnell Wright, Tennessee

OL – Emil Eikyor Jr., Alabama

C – Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas

AP – Devon Achane, Texas A&M

Defense

DL – Jalen Carter, Georgia

DL – Derick Hall, Auburn

DL – BJ Ojulari, LSU

DL – Byron Young, Tennessee

LB – Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

LB – Drew Sanders, Arkansas

LB – Henry To’oTo’o, Alabama

DB – Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State

DB – Chris Smith, Georgia

DB – Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

DB – Jordan Battle, Alabama

Special Teams

PK – Jack Podlesny, Georgia

P – Kai Kroeger, South Carolina

RS – Tulu Griffin, Mississippi State

KOS – Jake Bates, Arkansas*

KOS – Jack Podlesny, Georgia*

LS – Wesley Schelling, Vanderbilt

Second Team All-SEC

Offense

QB – Stetson Bennett, Georgia

RB – Raheim Sanders, Arkansas

RB – Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama

WR – Ladd McConkey, Georgia

WR – Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss*

WR – Dominic Lovett, Missouri*

TE – Darnell Washington, Georgia

OL – Nick Broeker, Ole Miss

OL – Javion Cohen, Alabama

OL – Tyler Steen, Alabama

OL – Jovaughn Gwyn, South Carolina*

OL – Will Campbell, LSU*

C – Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia

AP – Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama

Defense

DL – Isaiah McGuire, Missouri

DL – Mekhi Wingo, LSU

DL – Nazir Stackhouse, Georgia

DL – Tyrus Wheat, Mississippi State

LB – Harold Perkins Jr., LSU

LB – Bumper Pool, Arkansas

LB – Nathaniel Watson, Mississippi State

DB – Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M

DB – Kelee Ringo, Georgia

DB – Keidron Smith, Kentucky

DB – Dwight McGlothern, Arkansas

Special Teams

PK – Will Reichard, Alabama

P – Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M

RS – Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

KOS – Will Reichard, Alabama

LS – William Mote, Georgia*

LS – Hunter Rogers, South Carolina*

* Ties not broken