LSU pitcher Griffin Herring receives another accolade

LSU sophomore pitcher Griffin Herring has added another honor to his list of accolades.

Herring has been named to the College Sports Communicators 2024 All-District Baseball team. He’s also been named a finalist for Academic All-America recognition.

The 2024 Academic All-District Baseball team recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the diamond and in the classroom. Herring has a 3.5 cumulative GPA and is a finance major at LSU.

He posted a 1.79 ERA last season for LSU in 50.1 innings pitched. He pitched a season-high 6.1 innings in an elimination game against Wofford and struck out seven batters while allowing no walks and one run.

He also posted a 2-1 record and a 1.14 ERA in SEC regular-season games. No player who threw at least 30 innings in SEC play had a better ERA than him.

Head coach Jay Johnson will hope to have the draft-eligible lefty back next season. Johnson has said that Herring will be a starter next year if he returns.