LSU OT Will Campbell Wins Outland Trophy National Player of the Week

Will Campbell, one of LSU’s star offensive tackles, dominated in the Tigers’ 34-17 victory over UCLA. His flawless pass blocking earned him the Outland Trophy National Player of the Week honor. Campbell’s 90.1 grade anchored LSU’s offense, allowing quarterback Garrett Nussmeier to throw for 352 yards and three touchdowns without pressure.

The 6-6, 320-pound junior from Monroe, La., excelled in both pass and run blocking. His performance helped LSU rack up 454 yards of total offense and 27 first downs. Campbell’s prowess was on full display during two 90-plus yard touchdown drives that sealed the game in the second half.

As LSU’s most experienced lineman with 29 career starts, Campbell leads a formidable front four. He and right tackle Emery Jones form one of the nation’s top tackle duos, sharing 1,822 snaps since 2022.

Campbell’s impact extends beyond the field. He spearheads the team’s volunteer efforts at the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank and wears the honorary No. 66 jersey with a No. 7 patch, recognizing his leadership and Louisiana roots. The Outland Trophy, now in its 79th year, honors college football’s best interior lineman. Finalists are selected from the FWAA All-America Team, with the winner announced on ESPN’s College Football Awards show on December 1