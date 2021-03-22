LSU opens outdoor track season with dominance

LSU’s track and field team, fresh off bringing home a couple of top 10 finishes from the NCAA indoor championships, made its outdoor debut this past weekend in the Louisiana Classics hosted by UL-Lafayette.

The Tigers compiled a total of 15 individual championships that included several personal bests along with three relays titles.

There were many LSU athletes competing for the first time this year. They were part of college track athletes around the country deemed ineligible by the NCAA for the indoor season under the NCAA’s COVID-19 extra year of eligibility ruling, yet are eligible for the outdoor season.

LSU’s women won eight events and also captured the 4×400 relay that featured the return of Brittley Humphrey to the track after being unable to run during the indoor season.

Humphrey won the 100-meter hurdles (13.44) and ran the lead leg on the 4×400 unit that also had Kiya Oviosun, Jurnee Woodward and Katy-Ann McDonald which finished with a winning time of 3 minutes, 44.30 seconds.

Members of that group also had individual titles as well with Oviosun in the 400 (55.93) and McDonald in the 800 (2:08.90).

LSU enjoyed a successful showing in the distance events after McDonald.

The Tigers won the 5,000 meters with Ashley LaJocies (17:31.20), Shanya Luna in the 1,500 meters (4:34.29) and Alicia Stamey in the 3,000-meter steeplechase (10:37.15), who produced the second-fastest time in school history followed by second-place finisher Sarah Funderburk (10:43.24) whose PR was the school’s third-fastest time.

Led by Humphrey, the Tigers finished 1-2-3 in the 100-meter hurdles and also took the top three places in the 100 meters led by Symone Mason who ran a personal best time of 11.47.

Milan Young won the 400 hurdles (58.98) and Monique Hardy (211-5) and Emma Robbins (206-09) went 1-2 in the women’s hammer throw.

Moreover, All-American Tonea Marshall returned to action and was second in the 100 (11.55) as part of LSU’s 1-2-3 finish.

LSU’s men welcomed back Dylan Peebles and Akanni Hislop back to competition and watched Peebles and Hislop run the opening two legs of the winning 4×100 relay (39.56) along with Noah Williams and Terrance Laird.

Hislop also won the 100 (10.32), while Arthur Price returned to win the 110-meter hurdles (14.48), while Tzuriel Pedigo won the javelin (207-0) and Will Dart led a 1-2-3 showing in the 3,000-meter steeplechase (9:19.43).

The Tigers also won the 4×400 relay with Peebles joining Dorian Camel, Tyler Terry and Sean Burrell for a winning time of 3:08.20.

LSU’s track teams return to action March 25-26 to compete in the prestigious Texas Relays.