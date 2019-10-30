LSU NCAA champion hurdler Sean “Squirrel” Burrell falls in Olympic Trials qualifying heat

Sean “Squirrel” Burrell, LSU’s NCAA national champion in the 400 hurdles, quest for a spot on the U.S. Olympic team ended quickly Thursday when he clipped a hurdle at the top of the final stretch, fell and finished last in his heat.

Burrell was in second place at the time. He somersaulted to the track, laid dejectedly facedown and then got up. He trotted in, clearing the final two hurdles and finishing in a time of 1:07.32.

LSU women’s long jumper Aliyah Whisby advanced to Saturday’s long jump finals with a leap of 20 feet, 11¾ inches.

THURSDAY’S RESULTS

MEN

400 hurdles

(First round 9:32 p.m. semi-finals June 25 5:18 p.m., finals June 26 8:35 p.m.)

Sean Burrell (C) finished 25h overall in 1:07.32 and did not qualify for finals, Quincy Downing (F) was disqualified

WOMEN

200

(First round 8:31 p.m., semifinals June 25 6:25 p.m. finals June 26 9:24 p.m.)

Sha’Carri Richardson (F) decided to compete in the 200, Thelma Davies (C) finished 25th overall in a time of 23.65 and did not qualify for the finals

Long jump

(First round, finals Saturday 8:30 p.m.)

Aliyah Whisby (C) finished 10th with a leap of 20 feet, 11¾ inches and qualified for the finals.

Hammer throw

(First round, finals Saturday 6:05 p.m.)

Emma Robbins (C) finished 19th with a throw of 212 feet, 8 inches and did not qualify for the finals

FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE

MEN

Long jump

(First round 3:30 p.m, finals June 27 6 p.m.)

JuVaughn Harrison (C), Rayvon Gray (C)

200

(First round 4:04 p.m., semifinals June 26 9:33 p.m. finals June 27 7:22 p.m.)

Terrance Laird, Jaron Flournoy

110 hurdles

(First round, 4:33 p.m., semifinals June 26 8:03 p.m., finals 9:51 p.m.)

Eric Edwards, Arthur Price, Ryan Fontenot

High jump

(First round 5 p.m., finals 3:30 p.m. June 27)

JuVaughn Harrison (C)

WOMEN

400 hurdles

(First round 5:35 p.m. semi-finals June 26 8:19 p.m., finals June 27 6:20 p.m.)

Cassandra Tate (F), Brittley Humphrey (C), Milan Young (C)