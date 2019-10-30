LSU men’s golf tied for second after opening round

RUSTON — LSU’s men’s golf team sits one stroke off the lead after the first round of the Jim Rivers Intercollegiate here Sunday.

The Tigers are tied for second with Arkansas Little-Rock at 3-under 285. Leader Houston carded a 4-under 284.

LSU sophomore Drew Doyle, playing as an individual and not counted in LSU’s team score, is tied for second place after shooting a 4-under 68. This was Doyle’s lowest career round and he carded five birdies.

Senior Michael Sanders and sophomore Nicholas Arcement are both tied for eighth place after they each carded a 2-under 70. Arcement started his rounds with four straight birdies and ended the day with six, the most he’s ever made in a collegiate round. Sanders had a 5-birdie round.

Senior Garrett Barber was even on the day, shooting a 72, and is tied for 29th and junior Connor Gaunt carded a 1-over 73 to be the final counting score for the Tigers. Freshman Cohen Trolio carded a 7-over 79 in the first round.

The Tigers will tee off Monday at 11:40 a.m. CT.