LSU men’s golf needs a last-day miracle to qualify for nationals

The LSU men’s golf team shot a 1-over 289 Tuesday at the Seminole Legacy Golf Club to move up one spot into a tie for ninth at the NCAA Tallahassee Regional.

After two rounds of play, LSU has a team score of 4-over 580 (291-289) and is 11 shots out of the coveted fifth position. Florida State leads with score of 24-under par and LSU is 11 shots behind Ohio State who is in fifth at 7-under 569. Crunched in between LSU and Ohio State are also TCU (-3), Kansas (-2), and Georgia Southern (E).

The top five teams qualify for the NCAA championships.

Freshmen Nicholas Arcement and Drew Doyle again LSU on Tuesday with second round scores of 3-under and 1-under, respectively.

Arcement rolled in five birdies during a nine hole stretch of his round to get as low as 4-under for the round. A bogey on the last brought him back to 3-under 69 for the day to put him 3-under 141 for the tourney in a 14th place tie.

Doyle dropped in three birdies, 13 pars, and two bogeys for a 1-under 71 that moved him up four spots on the leaderboard into a tie for 23rd at 1-under 143.

Junior Chris Woollham carded a 3-over 75 and is 4-over 148, tying him for 45th. Sophomore Conner Gaunt added a 2-over 74 and junior Garrett Barber shot a 3-over 75 to put Gaunt and Barber at 5-over 149 and tied for 50th place.

The final day of play will begin for LSU at 7:55 a.m. CT on Wednesday morning. For the first time all tournament, LSU will tee off from No. 1 with playing partners from Georgia Southern and Kansas. Gaunt goes off first at 7:55 a.m. and will be followed by Barber, Woollam, Doyle, and Arcement.