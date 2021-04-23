LSU men’s golf begins SEC championships match play Saturday as the No. 4 seed

LSU’s 23rd ranked men’s golf team begins match play in the SEC championships Saturday after finishing 54 holes of stroke play Friday in a three-way tie for second place at 10-over 850 at Hilton Head’s Sea Island Golf Club – Seaside Course.

It was LSU’s fourth top three finish in stroke play at the SEC championships dating back to 2015 when the Tigers won it all. In 2018, LSU finished as the top stroke play team and advanced to the semifinals that year. The other top three finish came in 2017 with a third-place finish.

The Tigers are the No. 4 seed and face 22nd ranked and 5th seeded Arkansas in the quarterfinals starting Saturday morning at 6:30 CT off the 10th tee. In order to advance out of the quarterfinals, LSU will need to win three matches to advance to the semis.

The winner of the LSU/Arkansas quarterfinal match will take on the winner of the No. 1 seeded Georgia and No. 8 seeded Texas A&M quarterfinal. The semifinal round is scheduled to begin at 12 p.m. CT from the first tee. SEC Network+ will have live coverage streamed of the semifinals on Saturday afternoon at watchespn.com.

LSU shot a 5-over 285 in its final round of stroke play Friday. The Tigers ended the 54 holes with 38 birdies, the second most of any team in the field.

Connor Gaunt’s 4-over 74 was his worst in stroke play, but he still finished in a seventh-place tie at 1-over 211 (65-72-74). Garrett Barber finished tied for 12th at 3-over 213 (72-69-72).

Drew Doyle’s final round of 1-under 69 shot him 11 spots up the leaderboard to 5-over 215 for a 27th place finish. Nicholas Arcement’s even par 70 advanced him 10 spots for a tie for 28th place at 6-over 216.

Michael Sanders tied for 57th at 13-over 223 (76-72-75).

Georgia earned the No. 1 seed in match play after finishing first in stroke play at 2-over 842. Arkansas’ Segundo Pinto won the SEC individual title with a final tally of 6-under 204.