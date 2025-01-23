LSU – Louisiana Snow University Sees Record ‘Blizzard’ And Low Temperatures

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

Tiger football weather struck the LSU campus, Baton Rouge and surrounding areas in record numbers on Wednesday, and it was still sticking as of Thursday morning amid major melting.

A total of nine inches of snow fell on Wednesday in Baton Rouge, according to the National Weather Service, which was the most in the city since 1940, and was close to the record of 12.5 inches in mid-February of 1895.

Here are a series of photos published by LSU – Tiger Stadium, Alex Box Stadium, Mike VII, Tiger Stadium and the Pete Maravich Assembly Center:

A temperature of 7 degrees was recorded on Wednesday, tying the second coldest reading set on Feb. 14, 1899. The coldest ever temperature in Baton Rouge was an unbelievable 2 degrees on Feb. 13, 1899.

Ten inches of snow in New Orleans on Wednesday tied the record set on Feb. 15, 1985.

Temperatures were expected to rise to the 40s by Thursday afternoon, but were still hovering around 29 at 9 a.m. More below freezing temps (32 and under) were expected Thursday and Friday nights with temperatures staying above freezing on Saturday night.