LSU junior WR Terrace Marshall Jr. opts out for the rest of the season

LSU junior wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. did his very best to be a team player.

The best NFL draft prospect on a 3-4 team gave it his all, but finally decided Sunday the risk was too great to finish the season.

Marshall announced on Instagram he’s opting out with three games left in the 2020 season to preserve his health for the 2021 NFL Draft.

ESPN draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. ranked Marshall in latest Big Board draft list as the 21st-best draft-eligible prospect and the No. 4 wide receiver

“Since a kid, to play in the NFL and to retire my parents has been my #1 mission,” Marshall wrote in his Instagram. “After careful consideration but with faith, I have decided to declare for the 2021 NFL Draft.”

Marshall ranks third in the SEC in receiving yards (731) and touchdowns (10). He has 23 touchdown catches in the last two seasons.

LSU hosts No. 1 Alabama Saturday, then plays at No. 6 Florida on Dec. 12 before finishing in Tiger Stadium vs. Ole Miss on Dec. 19