LSU hurdler Marshall honored by SEC for winning her specialty event in Crimson Tide Invitational

LSU’s Tonea Marshall was named the SEC Women’s Runner of the Week on Tuesday after her most recent performance over the weekend at the Crimson Tide Invitational.

This marks the second time outdoors season Marshall has won this award as she also won it after her scintillating showing at the Texas Relays at the end of March.

Marshall won her second 100-meter hurdle title of the season with a wind-aided time of 12.70 seconds to pull away from the field. The wind-aided mark that was benefited by a 3.0 meters per second tailwind ranks as the fastest in the NCAA this year by a long shot. Her season best without a helping wind was the 12.75 that she ran at the Texas Relays, which ranks No. 4 in the world this season.

Marshall also served as the lead leg on LSU’s 4×100 meter relay team that won its third event title of the season with a readout of 43.07 seconds.

This marks the seventh career SEC weekly award for Marshall. LSU is back in action this weekend as they host the Boots Garland Invitational on Saturday at Bernie Moore Track Stadium. Admission is free.