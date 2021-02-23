LSU gymnast Haleigh Bryant now is the SEC Freshman of Week 4.0 version

LSU gymnast Haleigh Bryant has been named the SEC Freshman of the Week following her 39.600 all-around performance at Alabama, the league office announced Tuesday.

The North Carolina native matched her career high in the all-around and anchored floor with a 9.95. Bryant also scored a 9.90 on vault and a 9.875 on bars and beam.

In the rankings, she is fifth on vault, eighth in the all-around and 14th on beam.

It marks the fifth honor for Bryant by the league office. She was named the best freshman in the league in weeks one, three and five. She also was named the top gymnast after the Tigers’ road meet against Arkansas.

The second-ranked Tigers will travel to Lexington to take on No. 14 Kentucky at 6 p.m. CT Friday in Memorial Coliseum. The meet will be streamed on SEC Network with John Roethlisberger and Alicia Sacramone Quinn on the call.