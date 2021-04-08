LSU guard Javonte Smart says he’s entering the NBA draft

Despite projections that he won’t be drafted in the two-round 2021 NBA Draft set for July 29, LSU junior point guard Javonte Smart announced Thursday via social media that he has an agent and is entering the draft.

“First I want to thank God for the many blessings upon me!,” Smartr wrote in a post. “To the LSU coaches, managers and my teammates (brothers), I thank you for an amazing three years. I, along with my family, have decided to enter the 2021 NBA Draft with an agent. Thank you all for the many prayers and support!”

In 93 career games for the Tigers, Smart averaged 13 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per and 41.4 percent from the floor.

This past season when he earned All-SEC second team honors, he led the league in 3-point percentage (40.2) and minutes played per game (35.6) and was ninth in scoring (16.0), sixth in field goal percentage (46.0), third in assists (4.0), second in 3-pointers made per game (2.5) and fifth in assists to turnover ratio (1.5)

Smart is the second starter on LSU’s 2021 NCAA tournament team to declare for the NBA draft, joining sophomore forward Trendon Watford who declared Wednesday.

Watford is also projected as not being selected in the draft as is junior forward Darius Days who has yet to make a decision.

Tigers’ freshman guard Cam Thomas, who led the SEC in scoring, is projected to be a top 20 first-round draft pick. He hasn’t announced a decision.