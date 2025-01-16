LSU Gave Arkansas A Good ‘5 Minutes And 40 Seconds Of HELL’

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

LSU may not have the depth and talent to give an opponent the “40 Minutes of Hell” patented by former Arkansas national championship coach Nolan Richardson back in the 1990s.

LSU BEATS ARKANSAS FOR 1ST SEC WIN BEHIND DAIMION COLLINS

But the Tigers settled for a microcosm of that to beat coach John Calipari’s Razorbacks, 78-74, on Tuesday night in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. LSU (12-5, 1-3 Southeastern Conference) overcame a 44-52 deficit with 11:47 to play with a 20-3 run to take a 64-55 lead with 6:07 to go. That’s “5 Minutes and 40 Seconds of Hell,” at least.

-Sophomore guard Mike Williams III, who had not played much in recent games, started LSU’s run with a 3-pointer off a fast break at the 11:39 mark. He logged 17 minutes and scored eight points with two assists as freshman guard Vyctorius Miller missed the game with an ankle injury suffered in the loss at Ole Miss on Saturday. … 47-52.

-Senior guard Jordan Sears hit a layup off a fast break with 10:58 left. … 49-52.

-Senior guard Cam Carter grabbed a defensive rebound and drew a foul. He hit both free throws at the 10:08 mark. … 51-52.

-Senior forward Derek Fountain, who has also not played a lot in recent games, stole the ball and got it to Carter, who fed junior forward Daimion Collins for a fast break dunk with 9:46 remaining. … LSU took a 53-52 lead.

-Carter drew a foul driving and made both free throws with 9:34 left. … LSU up 55-52.

-Sears hit a 3-pointer off a Williams pass at 9:09. … LSU up 58-52.

-Collins made one of two free throws at 7:19. … LSU up 59-54.

-Carter penetrated to draw a foul and hit two free throws at 6:42. … LSU up 61-55.

-Carter closed the run with emphasis on a 3-pointer off a turnover with 6:07 to go. … LSU took a 64-55 lead for its biggest of the game after trailing by 10 at 26-16 in the first half.

“I was really proud of our players’ fight, toughness and response tonight,” LSU coach Matt McMahon said. “Thought we really competed on the defensive end of the floor. Two-point defense was just terrific.”

Defense usually fuels the hell, and good offense. Carter scored nine of his game-high 27 in the 20-3 run, finishing 7 of 15 from the field with 3 of 6 from 3-point range and a perfect 10 from the free throw line, including 6 of 6 in the run. He was hell for Arkansas.

“We did not want to foul Carter,” Calipari said. “I guess it really didn’t matter. They out-scrapped us, beat us to some balls, made some big-time plays. They out-scrapped us. They were getting around the post.”

Carter was efficient throughout.

“To get 27 points on only 15 attempts is hard to do in this league,” McMahon said. “Every time we needed a big play, he went and made it. Efficiency would be the word. His movement without the ball was really good. He got his quality shots. We did a better job screening for him.”

Carter also had to guard Arkansas guard Boogie Fland, who hit 19 with 15 in the second half.

“While we were asking him to chase Boogie on the other end f the floor,” McMahon said in amazement. “So he did it on both ends of the court.”

Sears scored 17 points with three assists, only one turnover and 3-of-8 shooting from 3-point range off the bench in 28 minutes. Freshman Curtis Givens III started ahead of Sears for the second straight game. He had three points and no turnovers in 15 minutes.

“My role changes,” Sears said. “It’s better for me. I can’t come in with the wrong mindset, or I’m already losing. So, my mentality has to stay positive, stay the course, just continue to work for the betterment for the team.”

Sears’ approach mirrors the team, which had lost three straight in the SEC.

“I thought our chemistry as a team is through the roof, whether times are going bad or going good,” Sears said. “So, we’re sticking together and continuing to work. Outside noise is always going to be outside noise. So, internalize everything.”

LSU travels to No. 11 Texas A&M (13-4, 2-2 SEC) for a 7:30 p.m. game Saturday on the SEC Network.

“I feel like it’s starting to show through the hard times. And it will get better,” Sears said.

NOTES: LSU tight end Trey’Dez Green, a 6-foot-7 forward, has been practicing with the basketball team. “There’s an acclimation process,” McMahon said. “He started with individual workouts. He’s done very well there. Is now starting to work his way into five-on-five live practice. Has been really good here in his first week with the team.” … Freshman guard Vyctorius Miller (ankle) missed all of the Arkansas game after injuring his ankle at Ole Miss Saturday. He is day-to-day, McMahon said.