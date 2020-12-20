LSU gains Class of 2022 football commitment

A day after helping his team to its fifth straight Class 4A state championship game, Edna Karr wide receiver Aaron Anderson took care of his next pressing matter.

The 5-foot-10 175-pound Anderson – a four-star prospect – took a day to ponder a scholarship offer from LSU before committing to the Tigers third-ranked 2022 recruiting class.

“I love that school,” Anderson told Rivals.com. “They were looking at me for a while, texting me and stuff, but they just offered me this (Saturday) morning. I was excited (about the offer) and LSU my dream school. I have just been waiting on them to offer me.”

Karr, the four-time defending Class 4A state champion, registered a 35-13 win over Warren Easton on Friday to advance to the Dec. 30 state championship game against Carencro at 6 p.m. at Northwestern State’s Turpin Stadium.

Anderson fielded his latest offer from LSU to go with previous overtures from Auburn, Arkansas, Florida State, Kentucky, Miami, Texas and USC.

It didn’t take very long for Anderson to make up his mind, contacting LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron with his decision before he guided the Tigers to a 53-48 victory over Ole Miss in their season finale in Tiger Stadium.

Anderson is the nation’s No. 233 overall prospect according to Rivals.com, which also lists him as the nation’s No. 25 wide receiver. He’s also the No. 14-ranked prospect in Louisiana according to 247Sports.

Anderson is the seventh member in LSU’s Class of 2022, which already has landed commitments from in-state standouts such as St. Thomas More four-star quarterback Walker Howard and Green Oaks three-star wide receiver Decoldest Crawford on offense.

The Tigers also have an in-state commitment on defense from Warren Easton four-star defensive tackle Shon Washington.