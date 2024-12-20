LSU Football’s Stocking Stuffers Wishlist From the Transfer Portal

Tis the season for LSU football, led by the jolly Brian Kelly, to make their list and check it twice. And oh, have they been aggressive in their pursuit of top talent from the NCAA Transfer Portal. With double-digit commitments already secured, including the highly sought-after cornerback Mansoor Delane from Virginia Tech, the Tigers show no signs of slowing down.

But who are the top players on LSU’s wishlist? At the very top sits none other than Florida State’s standout edge rusher Patrick Payton, named the 2022 ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year. With an impressive record of 109 tackles, 32 for loss, and 16 sacks over three seasons, Payton is a coveted addition to any team.

And let’s not forget about Fa’alili Fa’amoe, Washington State’s star offensive tackle and second-highest rated player at his position. After visiting Baton Rouge in between trips to Nebraska and Michigan, Fa’amoe could potentially solidify LSU’s offensive line alongside DJ Chester moving to guard. Another desired addition is Virginia Tech center Braelin Moore, considered the top interior lineman in the transfer portal.

But wait, there’s more! Texas defensive lineman Sydir Mitchell, once recruited by current LSU coach Bo Davis, has also made a visit to Baton Rouge. With three years of eligibility remaining, he could be a valuable asset for the Tigers. And South Florida safety Tawfiq Byard capped off a two-day visit by observing bowl practice and touring campus. As we enter the second week of the transfer window, it’s clear that LSU is determined to stay at the top of college football. Their relentless pursuit of top talent highlights their dedication to competing at the highest level. Let’s hope Santa brings them some new players for Christmas