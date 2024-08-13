LSU Football Practice Report No. 10: Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers held their 10th practice. The defense is improving.

Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers concluded their tenth preseason practice session on Tuesday, giving media members an hour and a half to observe. From stunning plays to a key defensive player’s injury, it was quite an eventful day on The Ponderosa.

Here are the rapid reactions from Practice No. 10:

– DT Jacobian Guillory suffered a left knee injury early in practice and was unable to continue. His status will be updated tomorrow.

– WR Jelani Watkins also sustained an ankle injury during a drill but was able to continue with trainers on the sideline.

– RB John Emery, still recovering from an ACL tear, showed discomfort today that may affect his availability for Week 1 against USC.

Rapid Reactions: Offense

– The offense had some struggles during red zone drills today, with OC Joe Sloan expressing his displeasure at times.

– TE Ka’Morreun Pimpton stood out with a difficult catch in tight coverage, showcasing his potential as a red zone threat.

– Kylan Billiot and Chris Hilton also had impressive moments, with Hilton displaying his agility and athleticism.

– At QB, Garrett Nussmeier had a better showing in 7v7 work, particularly with off-platform throws.

– WR Landon Ibieta has been consistent throughout camp so far.

– Zavion Thomas made the catch of the day with an acrobatic touchdown snag.

Rapid Reactions: Defense

– The defense showed consistency today, especially in the front seven.

– LB Harold Perkins continues to shine with his explosive playmaking abilities.

– CB JK Johnson had a strong performance, potentially earning first-team reps soon.

– The dime package was utilized again in practice, with Jyaire Brown joining the first-team defense in both the dime and nickel packages.

– The defense also showed improvement in communication during 2v2 drills.

– DL Bradyn Swinson and Shone Washington impressed in their respective position battles – EDGE for Swinson and Washington at defensive tackle.