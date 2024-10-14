LSU Football Head Coach Brian Kelly Press Conference – Oct. 14, 2024 (Arkansas)

LSU Football Head Coach Brian Kelly addresses the media at his weekly press conference to recap the overtime victory over No. 9 Ole Miss and preview Saturday’s 6 p.m. CT kickoff at Arkansas (ESPN).

Brian Kelly – 10/14/24

Opening remarks –

Celebrating 100 years, team was prepared

“closing out games is part of what we need to go”

Notes defense

Players of the week – Swinson, Weeks, Nussmeier

On to Arkansas – notes their QB, TE, offensive line, balance on offense

Q1 – Unlocking team’s capability?

“set a standard of how to play this game”

Preparation vs performance

Q2 – Anderson TD – what happened?

Nussmeier working through 3 rd part of decision-making progression

part of decision-making progression “trusting your teaching”

“he threw him open”

Notes confidence level

Q3 – Running game?

Offense needs to be in lock-step

Successful vs unsuccessful plays

Have to do better at coaching across all fronts

Q4 – Person in particular unlocking defense?

“constant application of a defensive process”

Painstaking, “it takes time”

First down crucial

Q5 – Offensive line scheme?

“we are exceptional pass blockers”

Capable of being better

Q6 – Reminded of Alabama 2022?

’22 team had less experience

“a conversation that will take place”

Lean on veterans

Q7 – Greg Brooks response?

Will continue to “have love” for Brooks

“it is what it is”

Focused on the person, not lawsuits

Q8 – Nussmeier running? Also, Raymond and CBs?

Nuss continues to grow

“openings do occur” but not putting in a QB run package

Great learning experience for him

Def backs – lot of young players. Alexander coming to forefront

Q9 – Green – more in WR slot?

“yes, that’s what we have to do”

Going to see that moving forward

Q10 – Rushing the field scary?

“always the result of a good thing”

“it’s not comfortable”, “not a thing you enjoy”

Q11 – Attacking middle of field as game went on?

2-deep coverages

Routes crossing the field

Q12 – Players coming back?

Daniels has a good chance

Hilton day to day

Will augment WR position this week

Q13 – Nussmeier post-game? Putting it behind him?

He’s unique

Comments on J. Daniels first year

Awareness, looking for success

Q14 – Arkansas offense?

Petrino makes big difference

Diversity in run schemes

QB a unique player, difficult to defend

Q15 – Baker’s gameplan? Changes throughout game?

Mixing coverages up, no consistent looks

Q16 – Examples of Baker’s interaction with players?

Major Burns – “trusting the teaching”