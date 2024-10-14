LSU Football Head Coach Brian Kelly Press Conference – Oct. 14, 2024 (Arkansas)

LSU Football Head Coach Brian Kelly addresses the media at his weekly press conference to recap the overtime victory over No. 9 Ole Miss and preview Saturday’s 6 p.m. CT kickoff at Arkansas (ESPN).
Brian Kelly – 10/14/24
Opening remarks –
- Celebrating 100 years, team was prepared
- “closing out games is part of what we need to go”
- Notes defense
- Players of the week – Swinson, Weeks, Nussmeier
- On to Arkansas – notes their QB, TE, offensive line, balance on offense
Q1 – Unlocking team’s capability?
- “set a standard of how to play this game”
- Preparation vs performance
Q2 – Anderson TD – what happened?
- Nussmeier working through 3rd part of decision-making progression
- “trusting your teaching”
- “he threw him open”
- Notes confidence level
Q3 – Running game?
- Offense needs to be in lock-step
- Successful vs unsuccessful plays
- Have to do better at coaching across all fronts
Q4 – Person in particular unlocking defense?
- “constant application of a defensive process”
- Painstaking, “it takes time”
- First down crucial
Q5 – Offensive line scheme?
- “we are exceptional pass blockers”
- Capable of being better
Q6 – Reminded of Alabama 2022?
- ’22 team had less experience
- “a conversation that will take place”
- Lean on veterans
Q7 – Greg Brooks response?
- Will continue to “have love” for Brooks
- “it is what it is”
- Focused on the person, not lawsuits
Q8 – Nussmeier running? Also, Raymond and CBs?
- Nuss continues to grow
- “openings do occur” but not putting in a QB run package
- Great learning experience for him
- Def backs – lot of young players. Alexander coming to forefront
Q9 – Green – more in WR slot?
- “yes, that’s what we have to do”
- Going to see that moving forward
Q10 – Rushing the field scary?
- “always the result of a good thing”
- “it’s not comfortable”, “not a thing you enjoy”
Q11 – Attacking middle of field as game went on?
- 2-deep coverages
- Routes crossing the field
Q12 – Players coming back?
- Daniels has a good chance
- Hilton day to day
- Will augment WR position this week
Q13 – Nussmeier post-game? Putting it behind him?
- He’s unique
- Comments on J. Daniels first year
- Awareness, looking for success
Q14 – Arkansas offense?
- Petrino makes big difference
- Diversity in run schemes
- QB a unique player, difficult to defend
Q15 – Baker’s gameplan? Changes throughout game?
- Mixing coverages up, no consistent looks
Q16 – Examples of Baker’s interaction with players?
- Major Burns – “trusting the teaching”
