LSU Football Head Coach Brian Kelly Press Conference – Oct. 14, 2024 (Arkansas)

LSU Football Head Coach Brian Kelly Press Conference

LSU Football Head Coach Brian Kelly addresses the media at his weekly press conference to recap the overtime victory over No. 9 Ole Miss and preview Saturday’s 6 p.m. CT kickoff at Arkansas (ESPN).

Brian Kelly – 10/14/24

Opening remarks –

  • Celebrating 100 years, team was prepared
  • “closing out games is part of what we need to go”
  • Notes defense
  • Players of the week – Swinson, Weeks, Nussmeier
  • On to Arkansas – notes their QB, TE, offensive line, balance on offense

Q1 – Unlocking team’s capability?

  • “set a standard of how to play this game”
  • Preparation vs performance

Q2 – Anderson TD – what happened?

  • Nussmeier working through 3rd part of decision-making progression
  • “trusting your teaching”
  • “he threw him open”
  • Notes confidence level

Q3 – Running game?

  • Offense needs to be in lock-step
  • Successful vs unsuccessful plays
  • Have to do better at coaching across all fronts

Q4 – Person in particular unlocking defense?

  • “constant application of a defensive process”
  • Painstaking, “it takes time”
  • First down crucial

Q5 – Offensive line scheme?

  • “we are exceptional pass blockers”
  • Capable of being better

Q6 – Reminded of Alabama 2022?

  • ’22 team had less experience
  • “a conversation that will take place”
  • Lean on veterans

Q7 – Greg Brooks response?

  • Will continue to “have love” for Brooks
  • “it is what it is”
  • Focused on the person, not lawsuits

Q8 – Nussmeier running? Also, Raymond and CBs?

  • Nuss continues to grow
  • “openings do occur” but not putting in a QB run package
  • Great learning experience for him
  • Def backs – lot of young players. Alexander coming to forefront

Q9 – Green – more in WR slot?

  • “yes, that’s what we have to do”
  • Going to see that moving forward

Q10 – Rushing the field scary?

  • “always the result of a good thing”
  • “it’s not comfortable”, “not a thing you enjoy”

Q11 – Attacking middle of field as game went on?

  • 2-deep coverages
  • Routes crossing the field

Q12 – Players coming back?

  • Daniels has a good chance
  • Hilton day to day
  • Will augment WR position this week

Q13 – Nussmeier post-game? Putting it behind him?

  • He’s unique
  • Comments on J. Daniels first year
  • Awareness, looking for success

Q14 – Arkansas offense?

  • Petrino makes big difference
  • Diversity in run schemes
  • QB a unique player, difficult to defend

Q15 – Baker’s gameplan? Changes throughout game?

  • Mixing coverages up, no consistent looks

Q16 – Examples of Baker’s interaction with players?

  • Major Burns – “trusting the teaching”
