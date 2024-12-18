LSU Football Great Clyde Edwards-Helaire Is Returning To Louisiana To Play For Saints

Just in time for Christmas.

Former LSU running back Clyde “The Glyde” Edwards-Helaire, one of the heroes of the Tigers’ 15-0 national championship season in 2019-20, will be back in his home state as a member of the New Orleans Saints.

The Kansas City Chiefs waived Edwards-Helaire on Monday after he had not played all season because of a recurring illness and a history of injuries. Edwards-Helaire also opened up about some mental health issues last off-season. He broke the news of Kansas City cutting him on his own X account and left a warm message for Chiefs fans and the Kansas City organization.

Love ya KC! A family I didn’t know I needed, y’all made a Kid from Baton Rouge dreams come true!

To Chiefs Kingdom , its all love and the support I had in troubling times will forever be unmatched from you guys! With love! ❤️ 💛



The Saints (5-9) picked Edwards-Helaire up Wednesday as starting running back Alvin Kamara is dealing with a groin injury suffered Sunday in the loss to Washington that has him questionable for New Orleans’ next game at Green Bay (10-4) on Monday (7:15 p.m., ESPN). The Saints’ next home game is on Dec. 29 in the Superdome against the Las Vegas Raiders (Noon, FOX).

Edwards-Helaire, 25, was the last pick in the NFL Draft’s first round by Kansas City in 2020 after he started 14 of LSU’s 15 games in the 2019-20 season as a junior. Edwards-Helaire rushed for 1,414 yards and 16 touchdowns and caught 55 passes for 453 yards and a touchdown in helping lead the Tigers to the national championship and became first team All-SEC.

CLYDE EDWARDS-HELAIRE DESTROYED ALABAMA IN 2019 WITH 180 TOTAL YARDS AND 4 TDS

As a rookie at Kansas City, Edwards-Helaire started 13 regular season games, rushing for 803 yards on 181 carries and catching 36 passes for 297 yards. He rushed nine times for 64 yards in a loss to Tampa Bay in the Super Bowl.

After his first season, Edwards-Helaire was gradually used less and less because of various injuries. In the 2021-22 season, he gained 517 yards on 119 rushes and caught 19 passes for 129 yards in 10 starts around time on injured reserve with a knee injury. He and the Chiefs lost to Cincinnati and his former LSU teammate – quarterback Joe Burrow – in the AFC title game.

Edwards-Helaire started just six games and played in 10 in the 2022-23 season because of injuries, gaining 302 yards on 71 rushes and catching 17 passes for 151 yards. The Chiefs beat Philadelphia in Super Bowl LVII that season, but Edwards-Helaire did not play.

In the 2023-24 season, Edwards-Helaire played in 15 games, but started just three, gaining 223 yards on 70 carries and catching 17 passes for 188 yards. He carried the ball once for no gain in the Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVIII over San Francisco.

Edwards-Helaire suffered from nausea and vomiting going into the 2024 season and was not activated until Oct. 15, but he still did not play any before his release on Monday.

A native of Baton Rouge, Edwards-Helaire in 2013 became the first freshman to start at Catholic High under coach Dale Weiner, who was the Bears’ coach for 29 years before retiring from coaching after the 2016 season. Edwards-Helaire led the Bears to the 2015 state title with a 31-28 win over Rummel of Metairie as he caught eight passes for 161 yards and rushed for 88 yards and a touchdown in winning the game’s MVP award.

A four-star prospect, Edwards-Helaire was a backup at LSU as a true freshman before rushing 146 times for 658 yards and catching 11 passes for 96 yards as a sophomore.