LSU Football: Fall Camp Starts This Week So Let the Speculation Begin

As the LSU Tigers football team gears up for fall camp, fans and analysts alike are speculating on the team’s outlook for the upcoming 2024 season.

LSU’s offense inspires guarded optimism, with the departure of three first-round draft picks from last year’s top-rated offense leaving a significant gap. Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier has the potential to lead a high-powered offense, but doubts persist regarding the supporting cast. Receiver Kyren Lacy, transfer players Zavion Thomas and CJ Daniels, and running back Kaleb Jackson must all rise to the occasion. While one of the nation’s best offensive lines show promise, the offense get B+ grade.

The defense’s outlook is murky, leading to a D+ grade.

Despite improvements to the coaching staff, results have yet to materialize. The personnel has remained largely unchanged, and the new additions have not yet proven themselves. The interior defensive line is a particular concern, with players being asked to take on new roles, which may be difficult to fulfill. The linebacker corps provides hope, but the secondary raises eyebrows.

As the season progresses, the Tigers’ fate will most likely ride heavily on the performances of young talents like PJ Woodland, JK Johnson, Ashton Stamps, and Bernard Causey in a defensive backfield filled with question marks. While the future may be bright, the question remains: will they be difference-makers early and often?

Predicting the season for LSU: Ultimately, the 2024 season proves to be a wild ride for the LSU Tigers. The offense lives up to its potential while the defense struggles with inconsistency and a lack of depth. The schedule is favorable. If LSU wins its first season-opener since 2019 against USC in Las Vegas and makes it to the October 12 home game against Ole Miss unbeaten, expect LSU to finish 10-2 overall and sneak into the College Football Playoffs with a close win in Tiger Stadium to end the regular season against Oklahoma.