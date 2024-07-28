LSU Football Fall Camp Preview: Defensive Line – More Questions than Answers Going In

LSU’s defensive line is looking to improve significantly this season after a disappointing performance last year.

With injuries and lack of pressure on opposing offenses, the unit struggled and contributed to one of the worst defensive seasons in program history. LSU is hoping for better results this year with a mix of experienced returners and transfers stepping up to fill key roles left by top players from last season.

LSU coach Brian Kelly prioritized strengthening the interior of the line through the transfer portal, last spring and returning fifth-year senior Jacobian Guillory is expected to lead the group.

However, there is still uncertainty about who will join him as a starting tackle, with sixth-year seniors Gio Paez and Jay’viar Suggs likely competing for the position during preseason camp. Other potential contributors include Jalen Lee, Kimo Makane’ole, Shone Washington, and highly touted recruit Dominick McKinley.

New defensive coordinator Blake Baker acknowledged that it may have difficulty generating pressure from the interior on early downs, but could be more dynamic on third down with different configurations featuring top pass rushers like Bradyn Swinson, Paris Shand, Harold Perkins, and Da’Shawn Womack. Last season, LSU allowed an average of 161 rushing yards per game, ranking 85th in the country, so improving their run defense will be a key focus for the team this year.