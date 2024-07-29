LSU Football Faces Uncertainty as Brian Kelly Enters Third Season in Baton Rouge, according to ESPN Preview

As Brian Kelly begins his third season at the helm of LSU’s football program, the team is faced with a slew of questions. With major roster changes and a revamped defensive strategy, the direction of the Tigers’ trajectory remains uncertain. Despite impressive accomplishments on paper, such as an SEC championship game appearance and a Heisman winner, Kelly’s program still lags behind Georgia and now faces stiff competition from newcomers Texas, as well as up-and-coming teams like Ole Miss and Missouri.

ESPN’s Bill Connelly offers a cautiously optimistic outlook for the Tigers, listing them as contenders for the conference title in his SEC season preview. However, he acknowledges the difficulty in assessing where the program is headed. While LSU has seen improvement on offense, with their defense ranking 52nd in SP+ last season and special teams presenting persistent issues.

The offense will see new faces this season, including quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, who will lead a group of experienced receivers such as Kyren Lacy and Chris Hilton Jr., along with tight end Mason Taylor and transfers CJ Daniels and Zavion Thomas. Connelly predicts that the offense may regress slightly, placing added pressure on the defense to make significant strides.

Under new coordinator Blake Baker, the defense boasts strong players like Harold Perkins Jr., who Connelly believes has the potential to become an elite player. Perkins’ impressive stats, including 15 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks, showcase his ability to wreak havoc on the field. Baker plans to utilize Perkins’ versatility by moving him inside, where his impact was greater during his freshman season.

Despite uncertainties surrounding the team, Connelly’s analytical SP+ rankings currently place the Tigers ninth in preseason projections. If this projection holds true, it could mean LSU’s first appearance in the College Football Playoff under Kelly’s leadership. With an expanded playoff format and changes on defense, the Tigers have a solid chance at making a deep run in the postseason, Connelly concluded.