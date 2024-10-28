LSU Football Coach Brian Kelly’s Longtime Chief of Staff Resigned During Tigers’ First Bye Week; Reason Unknown

LSU football chief of staff Beth Rex has left the program after more than a decade of working with coach Brian Kelly at various schools, marking a major change to his off-field staff.

According to a report from Wilson Alexander of TheAdvocate.com, Rex submitted her resignation during LSU’s first open date. Her last day was October 2, according to LSU chief communications officer Zach Greenwell. No reason was given for her departure.

Rex had been Kelly’s chief of staff for 12 years at Notre Dame before joining him at LSU in the same role after the 2021 season. She was responsible for overseeing all aspects of the program and acted as the primary point person for Kelly on all matters. She also worked with his non-profit organization, the Kelly Cares Foundation, which raises funds for breast cancer research.

A graduate of Cincinnati, Rex previously worked as an athletics trainer at her alma mater from 2001-2008 before joining Kelly’s staff at Cincinnati. She has been with him ever since.

Before starting his first year at LSU, Kelly said that Rex would be the one managing the off-field staff, though roles have shifted over time. He praised her understanding of his goals after working together for so long.

“We’ll go over things,” Kelly said at the time, “and she’ll be able to clearly communicate them to our team members, whether it’s in recruiting, player development, player enrichment or personnel operations.”