LSU football coach Brian Kelly names new offensive coordinators

Brian Kelly has chosen the next offensive coordinator for LSU, and it’s an inside job.

Joe Sloan, the quarterbacks coach, and Cortez Hankton, the wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator, are stepping up to the plate as co-offensive coordinators.

Sloan will be the main one calling the plays.

Sloan’s not new to this role, he was the offensive coordinator at Louisiana Tech from 2020-21 before he joined LSU. He’s got a good track record too. He helped Jayden Daniels become a Heisman Trophy winner and even got a commitment from Bryce Underwood, the No. 1-rated quarterback and overall top player in the nation in the 2025 recruiting class.

When Mike Denbrock, LSU’s previous offensive coordinator, left for Notre Dame, Sloan and Hankton took over and led LSU to a 35-31 victory over Wisconsin in the ReliaQuest Bowl. Sloan was the one making the play calls from the press box.

This story is still unfolding, so stay tuned!