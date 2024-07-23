LSU Football 2024 Fall Camp Preview: Who Will Step Up in the Cornerback Room?

LSU football is about to start its 2024 fall camp. Corey Raymond is back coaching the position for LSU and he will get his first real crack at improving the play over last season’s dismal performance this Fall. The key question is, who will step up in Raymond’s cornerback room? Javien Toviano’s suspension after an arrest for video voyeurism left a gap that was not expected.

Leadership Needed in the Cornerback Room

LSU needs leaders in the cornerback room to step up. Brian Kelly said the depth chart was not a consideration in the Spring for this position group. That work begins when practice starts in August. LSU has nine scholarship players vying for two cornerback spots. However, most lack SEC experience.

Key Players to Watch:

Ashton Stamps

Zy Alexander

A few players, like Ashton Stamps and Zy Alexander, played in 2023. They are likely favorites for the starting positions. Stamps, a sophomore, played in 11 games and started the last four. Meanwhile, Alexander, a senior, started all eight games he played before a knee injury.

Both are tall, athletic cornerbacks with good coverage. They fit the strategy of Coach Corey Raymond. Together, they defended 11 passes, and Alexander made two interceptions.

Unexpected Contender:

PJ Woodland

Freshman PJ Woodland is a surprise contender. His hard work in the training program has paid off. He earned first-team reps in spring camp and is now in the running for a starting role.

Experienced Transfers:

JK Johnson

Jyaire Brown

Transfers JK Johnson and Jyaire Brown from Ohio State bring valuable experience. Johnson, sidelined by injury last season, needs to prove himself this year. His height and athleticism could be key if he stays healthy.

Freshman Standouts:

Bernard Causey

Wallace Foster

Michael Turner

Among the freshmen, Bernard Causey, Wallace Foster, or Michael Turner could also surprise. But the spotlight is on Stamps, Alexander, and Woodland for the starting spots. Injuries could disrupt the lineup.

Adapting to Change

Shifting players, like Sage Ryan, back to cornerback is a choice. Yet, Ryan prefers safety and ended the 2023 season there.

So, LSU is young but has options. The upcoming camp will test their adaptability and show which players can meet the challenge.

