LSU enters final exams on a high following 63-59 win over UT Arlington

LSU’s getting used to working its way out of close quarters.

The Tigers (7-1) rallied in the final four minutes for a 63-59 victory Friday over UT Arlington at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

The Tigers enter their break for final exams.

The Tigers, who led by nine on two occasions (the last with 13 minutes to play), allowed the Mavericks to come back and take a 52-48 lead on a Marion Humphrey bucket with 6:49 to go in the game.

LSU, which rallied from five down in the final 4:30 of its last win over Wofford, began to rally and took the lead back.

KJ Williams took a pass from Trae Hannibal at the top of the key and scored a trey to cut the UTA lead to 52-51. Hannibal made a free throw to tie the game at 52-52 with 4:30 to play.

The teams exchanged buckets (with Hannibal getting the bucket) to leave the game tied at 54 with 3:51 to play.

Hannibal missed a shot the next time down after a UTA turnover, but he got his own rebound and was fouled to give LSU the lead for good at 56-54.

The Murray State transfer blocked a three-point attempt and Derek Fountain took advantage of an offensive board to make it 58-54. Hannibal, following a defensive rebound, found Adam Miller for a dagger 3-pointer for a 61-54 lead. A free throw made it 62-54 with 39 seconds to play.

That completed a 14-2 run and a 15-9 final run over the last 6:49 to finish the game.

Williams led LSU with 14 points and nine rebounds, while Miller added 11.

LSU shot 41.2 percent for the game (21-of-51) with seven treys, while UT Arlington made 24-of-64 (37.5%) with five treys.

LSU returns to action Dec. 10 at the Holiday Hoopsgiving event in Atlanta against Wake Forest at 1 p.m. CST game.