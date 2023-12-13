LSU defensive tackle Jordan Jefferson will play in 2024 East-West Shrine Bowl

LSU senior defensive tackle Jordan Jefferson made enough of an impression in his only season with the Tigers to earn an invitation to one of college football’s oldest all-star games.

The 6-foot-4, 317-pound Jefferson received and accepted an invite to play in the 99th Annual East-West Shrine Bowl on Feb. 1 in Frisco, Texas.

The game, which is the longest running college football all-star game, will be televised by the NFL Network at 7:30 p.m.

The East-West Shrine game provides an opportunity for some of the nation’s top college seniors to showcase their talents to NFL scouts and a national television audience.

Jefferson was LSU’s most productive interior lineman during the 2023 season. The Tigers (9-3) will meet Wisconsin (7-5) at 11 a.m. Jan. 1 in the ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa, Florida to conclude the year.

Jefferson played in all 12 of the team’s regular season games and was moved into a starting role over the last five weeks to replace an injured Mekhi Wingo. He ranked 10th overall on the defense and first among the interior lineman with 34 tackles and had six tackles for loss for minus-11 yards and 1 ½ sacks.

Jefferson had a season-high six tackles against Army and Florida.

The native of Navarre, Florida spent the first four years of his career at West Virginia where he started in 17 of 42 games. He made 12 starts at noseguard in his final season with the Mountaineers, recording a career-high 31 tackles with a team-high 9 ½ tackles for loss.

Over the course of his career, where he made 22 starts in 54 games, Jefferson totaled 88 tackles, 20 ½ tackles for loss and five sacks.