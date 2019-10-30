LSU concludes play in Penn State Classic with straight sets loss to host No. 17 Nittany Lions

LSU’s volleyball team (2-3) finished play in the Penn State Classic Saturday, dropping a straight sets match Saturday to the host No. 17 Nittany Lions (5-1).

Penn St. took the match in straight sets, 25-13, 25-21 and 25-21, limiting LSU from gaining much momentum through the match.

The Nittany Lions were able to win the match at the net, limiting errors offensively and earning 12 blocks. When Penn St. wasn’t blocking balls, it was getting hands on balls to allow the Nittany Lions to transition into offense. Anytime LSU looked to go on a run, Penn St. prevented LSU from putting anything together.

Kylie Deberg, an all-tournament selection, had another good outing for LSU with a match-high 15 kills. Hannah Brister was LSU’s next offensive leader with 11 kills, Ella Larkin 14 digs and 31 assists and Raigen Cianciulli added 10 digs.