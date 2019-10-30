LSU comes back to beat Louisiana Tech in a rain-shortened game

The thunder of 17 hits got LSU an eight-run lead Tuesday night in Alex Box Stadium.

Lightning in the sky gave the Tigers a 16-8 non-conference win over Louisiana Tech in a game called off in the bottom of the seventh inning because of severe thunderstorms.

LSU (30-18) spotted the visiting Bulldogs (33-13) a 4-0 lead before the Tigers exploded for 11 runs in third, fourth and fifth innings combined to take control and stay ahead.

“I knew we’d have to hit,” LSU coach Paul Mainieri said. “They have six seniors in their lineup. They’ve been there forever and they’re really good. The combination of experience and talent make them one of the better offensive teams in the nation. They’re relentless and we were pitching with guys who don’t pitch much on the weekend. We had to piece it together and we had moderate success.”

LSU shortstop Zach Arnold and first baseman Tre’ Morgan combined for seven hits and six RBIs. Arnold was 3-for-4 with two doubles, four RBIs and one run scored. Morgan was 4-for-5 with two RBIs and three runs scored.

Left fielder Gavin Dugas had three RBIs and three runs, and designated hitter Cade Beloso contributed two doubles, three runs and one RBIs. Also catcher Braden Doughty had his first career triple, two RBIs and scored once.

LSU returns to action at 7 p.m. CT Friday when the Tigers play host to Alabama in Game 1 of a three-game SEC series. The matchup will be streamed on the SEC Network.