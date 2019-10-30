LSU beach volleyball loses to Florida State, faces TCU Sunday in CCSA elimination match

LSU’s third-ranked beach volleyball team is down, but not out.

The Tigers lost to Florida State, 4-1, in the CCSA semifinals Saturday but they still have a chance to play in Sunday’s championship match in Huntsville, Ala.

LSU (24-6) will face TCU (26-7) Sunday at 10:30 a.m. and a win for the Tigers would put them in the 1:30 p.m. championship against FSU (31-4). The Tigers beat TCU 3-2 Thursday night, thanks to a dramatic third-set victory on Court 5 by Olivia Ordonez and Kahlee York.

TCU beat Tulane 3-2 and South Carolina 3-2 on Saturday to stay alive.

“We have two opportunities tomorrow to clean up our side of things,” LSU head coach Russell Brock said. “I’m liking the fact that as we played that match (vs. FSU), we know that there are at most a couple of points in three of those courts and that’s a 4-1 win for us. It’s our job between now and tomorrow to clean that up.

“First, we’ve got to clean up the match we played against TCU. It’s a great opportunity for us to show that we can play how we did against Florida State and then even a little bit better against someone that’s not Florida State. That’s an opportunity we have to take advantage of.”

LSU’s only win vs. FSU on Saturday was on Court 1 when Kristen Nuss and Taryn Kloth advanced 30-0 on the year with a 21-19 and 21-19 victory over the Seminoles’ Torrey Van Winden and Keara Rutz.

Dating back to last season when they played with different partners, Kloth has won 44 matches in a row and Nuss has won 42 straight. They are the nation’s only undefeated pair on Court 1.