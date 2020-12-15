LSU basketball returns to action for a Wednesday night PMAC game vs. UNO

LSU basketball coach Will Wade is still under COVID-19 quarantine, so assistant coach Bill Armstrong will guide the Tigers for the second straight game in Wednesday’s 8 p.m. matchup against UNO in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

The game will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network (Guaranty Media 100.7 The Tiger in Baton Rouge) and televised on the SEC Network. Season ticket holders will be allowed into the game on Wednesday night after no being admitted on Monday for the Sam Houston game due to the late scheduling of that particular contest. Doors will open at 7 p.m.

This will be the second game of three this week at LSU as the Tigers will also host North Texas in an 11 a.m. contest at the Maravich Center prior to the 2:30 p.m. LSU-Ole Miss football game in Tiger Stadium.

UNO is 1-5 on the season and playing Monday night in Lafayette against the Ragin’ Cajuns. This will be the 17th time the teams have met in basketball with LSU up, 12-4. The Tigers lead 8-3 in games played at the Maravich Center.

Freshman guard Cam Thomas continues to lead the Tigers and the SEC in scoring at 21.6 points per game with sophomore forward Trendon Watford at 18.8 points per game. Junior point guard Javonte Smart is averaging 15.8 points and junior forward Darius Days is at 14.4 points per game. LSU is averaging 89 points a game while giving up just 66 a contest.

Watford, who missed the Sam Houston State game with an ankle injury he sustained in practice, is questionable for Wednesday’s game.