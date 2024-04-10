LSU basketball loses second player to transfer portal as Carlos Stewart enters

Matt McMahon and the LSU men’s basketball team have lost its second player to the transfer portal.

Carlos Stewart has thrown his name into the portal after joining LSU last season as a highly touted transfer. He spent his first two seasons at Santa Clara and made First Team All-WCC in 2023 before joining the Tigers.

Last season Stewart got off to a good start for the Tigers before a knee injury derailed his campaign. He started nine of the 13 games he appeared in to start the season and averaged 4.7 points, 2.2 rebounds and one assist while playing 19.4 minutes per game. He scored a season-high 16 points against Lamar to help the Tigers to an 87-66 win in December.

His knee injury kept him out for most of the season though, with his last game coming on Jan. 6 against Texas A&M.

Stewart came to LSU as the No. 26 player in the transfer portal after shooting 44.1% from the field and 40.3% from three in his sophomore season at Santa Clara.

Stewart is the second Tiger to enter the portal along with Mwani Wilkinson. LSU also lost Jalen Cook to the NBA draft and will be without seniors Will Baker, Trae Hannibal, Jordan Wright and Hunter Dean next season.

McMahon has brought a player to LSU through the portal though. He landed former Kansas State guard Cam Carter earlier in the offseason. LSU also has the No. 13 recruiting class in the nation with three top-100 recruits coming to Baton Rouge.