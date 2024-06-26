LSU baseball’s former director of operations is Nicholls State’s new head coach

LSU baseball’s director of operations is headed to Nicholls State to be Colonels new head coach.

Brent Haring has been on LSU’s staff since the 2023 season and will stay in Louisiana for his next job. Before coming to LSU, Haring was the associate head coach at BYU as well as an assistant coach at Utah Tech.

Haring will replace Mike Silva as Nicholls’ coach after Silva left to become the head coach at Arkansas State. The Colonels made back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances under Silva and posted a 38-22 record last season.

Haring is the second LSU staff member to leave this offseason after Terry Rooney, the associate director of player development and recruiting, left to reunite with his former head coach Paul Mainieri at South Carolina. Rooney will serve as the Gamecocks pitching coach.