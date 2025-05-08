LSU Baseball News: Former LSU Pitcher Chris Demouy Says Eyanson Graduated Last Week and LSU Will Take Two From Arkansas

Chris Demouy remembers the day he “graduated” just like it was yesterday even though it was in Omaha and occurred more than 25 years ago. Demouy told Tiger Rag Radio he believes Anthony Eyanson graduated in College Station in game 2 of the Tigers series against Texas A&M last Saturday. Demouy talks about what that will mean for Eyanson moving forward as well as other Tiger pitchers that Demouy thinks are ready to turn their tassels soon. Oh . . . and Demouy thinks LSU is a lock to win the series against Arkansas this week at the Box. He explains why.