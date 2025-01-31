LSU Baseball Junior Jared Jones No. 1 First Baseman in Nation, according to D1Baseball.com

LSU junior Jared Jones has taken the top spot on D1Baseball.com’s list of the nation’s Top 50 First Basemen.

Hailing from Marietta, Ga., Jones recently earned First-Team Preseason All-American honors from D1 Baseball. Last season, he impressed with a .301 batting average (69-for-229), including 14 doubles, two triples, and 28 home runs. He also collected 59 RBIs and scored 56 runs.

Jones’ 28 home runs rank fourth in LSU history, matching the highest total since Matt Clark’s 28 in 2008.

In 2023, Jones was named a Freshman All-American, and he continued to excel in 2024. He finished the season ranked No. 2 in the SEC for walks (59), No. 5 in home runs, No. 5 in slugging percentage (.747), and No. 9 in total bases (171).

During the 2024 NCAA Chapel Hill Regional, Jones earned a spot on the All-Tournament team with a .538 batting average (7-for-13), two homers, four RBIs, five runs scored, nine walks, and a .739 on-base percentage.

D1 Baseball recognized Jones as the No. 39 Top College Prospect for the 2025 MLB Draft in December.

As the No. 2-ranked LSU Tigers (by Baseball America) and No. 3-ranked (by D1 Baseball) prepare to start their season, mark your calendars for 2 p.m. CT on Friday, February 14, when they face Purdue Fort Wayne at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.