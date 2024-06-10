LSU baseball adds right-handed pitcher in transfer portal

Jay Johnson has added another player to his transfer class for LSU ahead of next season.

Right-hander Chandler Dorsey from South Florida will be transferring to LSU, he announced Monday on social media. Dorsey had a 3.60 ERA in 30 innings pitched last season as a sophomore.

Dorsey was the No. 28 right-handed pitcher out of Florida in the class of 2022. He’s the first transfer Johnson has added this offseason that isn’t joining from a junior college. The Tigers now have six transfers joining ahead of next season.

LSU has lost pitchers Nic Bronzini, Aiden Moffett, Cam Johnson and Micah Bucknam to the portal so far.