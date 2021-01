LSU adds Baylor to its 2021 baseball schedule

LSU’s ever-changing 2021 baseball schedule got its second tweak in as many days Friday, but it’s an intriguing one.

The Tigers have added three-time College World Series and 21-time NCAA tournament participant Baylor to its non-conference home game lineup.

LSU and Baylor will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 13, in Alex Box Stadium. Baylor replaces UT San Antonio as LSU’s opponent on March 13. The Tigers will still play host to UTSA on Friday, March 12 (7 p.m.), and on Sunday, March 14 (1 p.m.), as originally scheduled.

LSU leads the all-time series with Baylor, 10-4, including a 4-1 mark against the Bears in NCAA postseason play.

Baylor defeated the Tigers last season, 6-4, in a regular-season matchup at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Then-No. 11 ranked LSU led 4-0 before the Bears slammed three home runs in the comeback win.

LSU 2021 BASEBALL SCHEDULE (as of Jan. 22)

FEBRUARY

19 (Fri.) AIR FORCE 7 p.m.

20 (Sat.) NOTRE DAME 7 p.m.

21 (Sun.) LOUISIANA TECH 3 p.m.

23 (Tue.) SOUTHERN 6:30 p.m.

24 (Wed.) at UL Lafayette 6 p.m.

26 (Fri.) YOUNGSTOWN STATE 7 p.m.

27 (Sat.) YOUNGSTOWN STATE 2 p.m.

27 (Sat.) NICHOLLS 6:30 p.m.

MARCH

2 (Tue.) NICHOLLS 6:30 p.m.

5 (Fri.) ORAL ROBERTS 7 p.m.

6 (Sat.) ORAL ROBERTS 3 p.m.

7 (Sun.) ORAL ROBERTS 1 p.m.

9 (Tue.) TEXAS SOUTHERN 6:30 p.m.

10 (Tue.) at New Orleans 6:30 p.m.

12 (Fri.) UT SAN ANTONIO 7 p.m.

13 (Sat.) BAYLOR 6:30 p.m.

14 (Sun.) UT SAN ANTONIO 1 p.m.

16 (Tue.) SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA 6:30 p.m.

19 (Fri.) MISSISSIPPI STATE 7 p.m.

20 (Sat.) MISSISSIPPI STATE 6:30 p.m.

21 (Sun.) MISSISSIPPI STATE 2 p.m.

23 (Tue.) at Tulane 6 p.m.

26 (Fri.) at Tennessee 5:30 p.m.

27 (Sat.) at Tennessee 5 p.m.

28 (Sun.) at Tennessee 12 p.m.

30 (Tue.) SOUTH ALABAMA 6:30 p.m.

APRIL

1 (Thu.) VANDERBILT 6:30 p.m.

2 (Fri.) VANDERBILT 7 p.m.

3 (Sat.) VANDERBILT 2 p.m.

6 (Tue.) McNEESE STATE 6:30 p.m.

9 (Fri.) at Kentucky 5:30 p.m.

10 (Sat.) at Kentucky 1 p.m.

11 (Sun.) at Kentucky 12 p.m.

13 (Tue.) GRAMBLING STATE 6:30 p.m.

16 (Fri.) SOUTH CAROLINA 7 p.m.

17 (Sat.) SOUTH CAROLINA 6:30 p.m.

18 (Sun.) SOUTH CAROLINA 2 p.m.

20 (Tue.) UL MONROE 6:30 p.m.

23 (Fri.) at Ole Miss 6:30 p.m.

24 (Sat.) at Ole Miss 4 p.m.

25 (Sun.) at Ole Miss 1:30 p.m.

30 (Fri.) ARKANSAS 7 p.m.

MAY

1 (Sat.) ARKANSAS 6:30 p.m.

2 (Sun.) ARKANSAS 2 p.m.

4 (Tue.) SOUTHERN 6:30 p.m.

7 (Fri.) at Auburn 6 p.m.

8 (Sat.) at Auburn 2 p.m.

9 (Sun.) at Auburn 1 p.m.

11 (Tue.) LOUISIANA TECH 6:30 p.m.

14 (Fri.) ALABAMA 7 p.m.

15 (Sat.) ALABAMA 6:30 p.m.

16 (Sun.) ALABAMA 2 p.m.

18 (Tue.) NORTHWESTERN STATE 6:30 p.m.

20 (Thu.) at Texas A&M 6:30 p.m.

21 (Fri.) at Texas A&M 6:30 p.m.

22 (Sat.) at Texas A&M 2 p.m.

POSTSEASON

25-30 (Tue.-Sun.) SEC Tournament Hoover, Ala.

JUNE

4-7 (Fri.-Mon.) NCAA Regional Sites TBA

11-13/12-14 (Thu.-Mon.) NCAA Super Regional Sites TBA

19-29/30 (Sat.-Wed.) College World Series Omaha, Neb.