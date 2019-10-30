Lions pitcher wants to run with the bigger cats, transfers to LSU

A former Mississippi Gatorade Player of the Year who has only played exclusively as a pitcher for the last two seasons of his college career is transferring to LSU.

Southeastern Louisiana left-handed pitcher Trey Shaffer is headed to Baton Rouge to hopefully flip his career back in a positive direction.

After going 3-1 with a 1.23 ERA in the 2020 COVID-19 shortened season, he was 3-3 this past season a 4.95 ERA. His worst game of the season came against Arizona, coached by now-new LSU coach Jay Johnson. The Wildcats ripped Shaffer for 10 hits and 10 runs in 3.2 innings before he was pulled as a starter in a 13-11 loss.

For his career, Shaffer is 11-8 with five saves and a 4.38 ERA in 127. 1 innings pitched. He has appeared in 49 games and started five, striking out 159 and walking 76.

As a senior playing for Biloxi (Miss.) High in 2017, he was named the Mississippi Gatorade Player of the Year after hitting .380 with four home runs, 31 RBIs and 13 stolen bases to go with an 8-1 record, 1.20 ERA and 106 strikeouts as a pitcher.

Shaffer became the fourth player to announce he will transfer to LSU, joining All-American infielder Jacob Berry of Arizona, catcher Trey McManus of Samford and right-handed pitcher Eric Reyzelman of the University of San Francisco.