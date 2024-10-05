Les Miles Lawsuit Against LSU Moves To State Court

After former football coach Les Miles’ decision to sue LSU and the NCAA for vacating 37 of his team’s victories from 2012 to 2015, the lawsuit has been transferred from federal court to state court.

Miles originally filed the lawsuit in June at the U.S. District Court in Baton Rouge. He claimed that LSU made a significant change to his career record without giving him a chance to defend himself, ultimately disqualifying him from consideration for the National Football Foundation’s College Football Hall of Fame. The foundation is also named as a defendant.

No reason was given for Miles’ decision to dismiss the federal case and refile in state court in Baton Rouge. His lawyer declined to comment.

In the state lawsuit, filed on September 9th, similar allegations are made as in the original federal complaint, which was dismissed on September 30th at Miles’ request. However, the state lawsuit adds an additional claim that the defendants violated the state constitution.

In documents from the federal case, the defendants argue that Miles cannot sue because he did not have a “property right” over the LSU victories or eligibility for the Hall of Fame.

The decision in June 2023 to vacate the victories came after an NCAA ruling stating that former Tigers offensive lineman Vadal Alexander’s family had received financial benefits that went against NCAA regulations during his time playing.