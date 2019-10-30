Laird advances to U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials 200-meter finals

LSU’s Terrance Laird, who turned pro a week ago after he was named the 2021 U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Outdoor Track Athlete of the Year, advanced Saturday to Sunday’s 200-meter finals in the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials.

Former Tigers’ women’s hurdler Cassandra Tate finished in seventh in the 400-meter hurdles in 55.24 seconds to qualify for Sunday’s finals.

Also on Sunday, JuVaughn Harrison will compete in the long jump and high jump finals.

LSU CURRENT AND FORMER ATHLETES IN U.S. OLYMPIC TRACK AND FIELD TRIALS, JUNE 24-27, UNIVERSITY OF OREGON HAYWARD FIELD

(C) Denotes current LSU track and field member

(F) Denotes former LSU track and field member

SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE

MEN

200 SEMIFINALS

(Finals Sunday 7:22 p.m.)

Terrance Laird (C) finished 7th overall in 20.22 and qualified for Sunday’s finals., Jaron Flournoy (F) finished 15th overall in 20.59 and did not qualify for Sunday’s finals.

WOMEN

400 hurdles semifinals

(Finals Sunday 6:20 p.m.)

Cassandra Tate (F) finished in seventh in 55.24 seconds to qualify for Sunday’s finals, Brittley Humphrey (C) finished 14th in 58.95 and did not qualify for finals, Milan Young (C) finished 15th in 59.39 to qualify for semifinals.