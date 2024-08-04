Kyren Lacy is brimming with confidence, embracing WR1 at LSU

After three seasons with the LSU offense, Kyren Lacy has emerged as the veteran in the wide receiver room. And he’s ready to prove why he can be the next standout pass catcher for the Tigers.

It doesn’t take long to see that Lacy is brimming with confidence, a trait he’s had since arriving at LSU as a transfer from ULL in 2022. Already showing off his talent in his first year, Lacy quickly became known for making big catches and sparking the offense with his speed and touchdown abilities. However, during his first two seasons, Lacy played second fiddle to players like Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas.

But now, with both Nabers and Thomas gone, Lacy has embraced his role as the go-to guy for LSU’s passing game. And according to head coach Brian Kelly, he’s risen to the challenge and shown tremendous growth this offseason.

“I think most of his growth has been by virtue of him being ‘the guy.’ Nabers is gone, Brian Thomas is gone, he is the veteran player so sometimes that happens with attrition,” Kelly said. “He wants to be that next great wide receiver at LSU, we have such a great tradition so he wants to live up to that standard.”

One area where Lacy has been criticized in the past is drops. But this offseason, he’s made a conscious effort to improve in that aspect and has become more consistent in practices and workouts. According to Kelly, this change is due to Lacy fully embracing his role as the top receiver on the team.

And so far, his hard work has paid off. During spring practices, Lacy was the most consistent receiver on the roster and developed a strong connection with quarterback Garrett Nussmeier. The two even organized their own throwing sessions over the summer with other offensive weapons like Mason Taylor and Chris Hilton.

Nussmeier himself is excited about having Lacy as a target this season and challenges opposing defenses to try and guard him one-on-one.

“I really hope people try to guard him one-on-one and shout out to all the defenses we’re playing this year. Please try to guard Kyren one-on-one. If you don’t, then you’re gonna leave Chris Hilton one-on-one. So, I’m excited about that too,” Nussmeier said. With a deep and talented receiving corps, LSU plans to spread the ball around this season. But there’s no doubt that Lacy will be a key playmaker for the Tigers, using his size and speed to make big plays on the field. And as he continues to grow in his role as the top receiver, the sky is the limit for Kyren Lacy and his potential for greatness at LSU.