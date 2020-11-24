KNOW THE ENEMY: Texas A&M

Game 7 LSU (3-3 overall and SEC West) at Texas A&M (5-1 and SEC West), 6 p.m. ESPN

Last week for Texas A&M: The Aggies didn’t play for a second straight week, sitting out because too many players were still in a COVID-19 quarantine. A&M last played on Nov. 7, destroying South Carolina 48-3. The Aggies led 41-0 before USC avoided a shutout. A&M QB Kellen Mond threw for 224 yards and four TDs and running back Isaiah Spiller ran for 131 yards on 18 carries. South Carolina had just 150 yards total offense and 9 first downs.

Last time LSU played Texas A&M: LSU scored touchdowns on its first four possessions. The Tigers’ defense held A&M to 169 yards, intercepting three passes and recording six sacks. In his final home game, LSU QB Joe Burrow threw for 352 yards and 3 TDs and broke the SEC single season passing yardage record.

Series record: LSU leads 34-21-3.

Texas A&M coach: Jimbo Fisher (105-33 overall in 11 seasons 22-10 in three seasons).

THIS AND THAT:

Early betting line: Texas A&M by 14

Number of Louisiana natives on Texas A&M roster: 2

Number of Texas natives on LSU roster: 13

Texas A&M-LSU program connections: Billy Cannon, Jr., son of LSU’s first Heisman Trophy winner Billy Cannon, played four positions (flanker, free safety, strong safety, outside linebacker) in four years (1980-83) for Texas A&M. . .Current LSU offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger was Texas A&M’s O-coordinator/QBs coach from 1994-96. . .Current LSU defensive line coach Bill Johnson was A&M’s D-line coach from 1992-99. . .Current Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher was LSU’s offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach from 2000-06. . .Current A&M offensive coordinator/QB coach Darrell Dickey was LSU’s tight ends coach from 1991-93. . .Current A&M tight ends coach James Coley was an LSU graduate assistant in 2003-04. . .Current A&M wide receivers coach Dameyune Craig was an LSU grad assistant in 2004 and wide receivers coach in 2016. . .Current A&M running backs coach Tommie Robinson was LSU’s RB coach from 2017-19.

Reason to dislike Texas A&M: The creepy all-male cheerleaders who dress in all white like mental hospital attendants.

Reason to like Texas A&M: The Fightin’ Texas Aggie Band, a military marching marvel of more than 400 members, is a blast to watch. Tremendous precision and a great fight song that features the lyric “Chig-gar-roo-gar-rem Chig-gar-roo-gar-rem Rough Tough! Real Stuff! Texas A&M!”

TEXAS A&M PLAYERS TO WATCH

OFFENSE

QB Kellen Mond (1,468 yards passing, 16 TDs, 2 interceptions), RB Isaiah Spiller (643 yards rushing, 5 TD), TE Jalen Wydermyer (28 catches for 311 yards, 4 TDs), RB Ainias Smith (26 catched for 312 yards, 5 TDs), WR Chase Lane (23 catches for 311 yards, 5 TDs), RG Jared Hocker.

DEFENSE

MLB Buddy Johnson (59 tackles, 4 for loss, 2 sacks), LB Aaron Hansford (33 tackles, 4 for loss, 2 sacks), S Leon O’Neal (30 tackles, 2 for loss, 2 interceptions), DT Jayden Peevy (21 tackles, 4½ for loss), DE Michael Clemons (14 tackles, 4 sacks)

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK Seth Small (4 of 5 FG, 26 of 27 extra points), P Nik Constantinou (16 for 42.9), KO Caden Davis (36 kickoffs, 32 touchbacks), PR Ainias Smith (11 for 62 yards), KOR Chase Lane (3 for 30)

HIS-TO-RY

1. At one time, LSU had the most lopsided game contract in school history with Texas A&M. How consecutive seasons did the Tigers play the Aggies in Tiger Stadium?

A. 10

B. 14

C. 16

D. 20

2. Aggies like to make fun of themselves with what they call “Aggie Jokes.” Finish the following Aggie joke – What did the frantic Aggie say when he called a locksmith?

A. “I’ve locked myself out of my office. Can you please open the door for me?”

B. “I’ve locked myself out of my house. Can you please open the door for me?”

C. “I’ve locked myself of my apartment. Can you please open the door me?”

D. “I’ve locked my keys in my convertible, the top is down and it’s starting to rain. Please hurry and open my door.”

3. Who is the only person to play for Texas A&M, become A&M’s head coach and later become Alabama’s head coach?

A. Jackie Sherrill

B. Gene Stallings

C. Dennis Franchione

D. Bear Bryant

4. What were the names of the officials for LSU’s 74-72 controversial seven-overtime loss (a.k.a. “The Great College Station Highway Robbery”) in 2018 at Texas A&M?

A. Matt Austin, Michael Taylor, Alex Moore, Rodney Lawary, Jimmy Russell, Chad Green and Blake Parks

B. Stevie Wonder, Ronnie Millsap, Ray Charles, Helen Keller, Jose Feliciano, Jeff Healey, Blind Mississippi Morris

C. Moe Howard, Larry Fine, Curly Howard, Shemp Howard, Groucho Marx, Stan Laurel, Oliver Hardy

D. Ronald McDonald, Bozo the Clown, The Joker, Krusty The Clown, Bandy the Rodeo Clown, Binky the Clown, Mr. Bill

ANSWERS: 1. C 2. D. 3. D. 4. A, B, C, D