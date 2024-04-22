Kim Mulkey, LSU women’s basketball continue to look in transfer portal for guard depth

LSU women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey remains looking in the portal to try to replace Hailey Van Lith after her transfer and Angel Reese after being drafted.

LSU hosted Arizona transfer Kailyn Gilbert last weekend and could be one of the favorites to sign the guard. Gilbert has played in 55 games over the last two seasons and started 19.

She averaged 15.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists last season while shooting 40% from three. She led the Wildcats in scoring and helped them to a seventh place finished in the Pac-12.

LSU has lost two guards to the portal with Angelica Velez joining Van Lith in leaving the team. The Tigers have added forward Jersey Wolfenbarger from Arkansas, but Mulkey appears to still be on the lookout for guard depth.

The Tigers are also reportedly interested in All-American point guard Deja Kelly and will soon host Clemson guard Ruby Whitehorn on a visit.